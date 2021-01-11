Helen Eva Wilton, 72, of Hibbing, passed away on Monday, Dec. 28, 2020.

Helen was born in Rockford, Ill., and graduated from East High School. She was a member of the Rockford Congregation of Jehovah’s Witness, where she met and married her husband. They moved to Minnesota in 1970 and were given almost fifty years together. She was a retired food service worker, she enjoyed traveling, and as a member of the Hibbing Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses she loved spending time with her spiritual brothers and sisters.

Helen is survived by her son, John B. Wilton; daughter, Eva (Kenny) Peterson; grandson Michael Larson; step-granddaughters, Krystle (Randy) Haupt and Samantha (Griffin) LaBarge; and her best friend and sister, Sally (Dean) Clark.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John W. Wilton; parents, Lloyd and Harriet Feltz; sisters, Rogene and Kaygene; and brothers, Carl and Harold.

Due to current COVID-19 restrictions there will be memorial no services at this time.

To plant a tree in memory of Helen Wilton as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load entries