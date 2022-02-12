Helen E. Backman

December 2, 1926 — February 10, 2022

Helen E. Backman, 95 of Virginia, Minn., passed away peacefully on Feb. 10, 2022, at The Waterview Woods in Eveleth.

Helen was born Dec. 2, 1926, in Virginia to Frank and Senia Merila Skarp. Helen worked at Lerch Bros. in Hibbing and WA Fisher Company in Virginia. Helen graduated from Hibbing High School in 1944 and attended Hibbing Junior College. Helen was an avid reader and was quite impressive with her iPad skills. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, camping with her family and picking wild berries.

Helen married Walter Backman on Oct. 7, 1955. Helen was a member of the Independent Apostolic Church.

Helen is survived by her children: Marsha (Dick) Michael, Dan (Celia) Backman and Diane (Mike) Buccanero; grandsons: Sam (Caroline) Michael, Joe (Maria) Michael, Tony (Melissa) Buccanero, Andy (Amy) Buccanero, Michael Backman and John Backman; great grandsons: Vincent Michael and Brooks Buccanero; stepson, Philip Graham; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Helen was preceded in death by her parents; sisters: Ruth Skarp, Hannah Prytz, Lydia Krummel; brothers: Robert, Alfred, Albert, Edwin, Philip, Edward and John Skarp.

Private service will be held at a later date with burial at Greenwood Cemetery in Virginia.

Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Virginia. To sign the online guest book or send condolences visit rangefuneralhomes.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Helen Backman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Load entries