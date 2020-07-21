In loving memory of Helen D. McBrayer, a mother, sister, grandmother, aunt, and friend. Helen was born in Crouches Creek, Tenn., on Dec. 17, 1933, to Bertha Bolton and George Douglas. Helen lived many places before settling in Hibbing, Minn. She was an avid reader and loved spending time with her family. On Thursday, July 16, 2020, Helen left this world peacefully with family by her side.
Helen is survived by her sister, Donna (Danny) Drayer; sister-in-law, Pat Douglas; daughters, Jamie Noble, Terry Douglas and Tonya (Rich) Cannata; grandchildren: Christopher Chrislock, Danny Boorman, Melissa (Andy) Piazza, Colby Chrislock, Ashley Cannata and Jonathan Cannata, 10 great-grandchildren with one on the way, along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Helen was preceded in death by her parents; and siblings, Junior Douglas, Sue Stewart and Ray Douglas.
A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, July 24. Please contact family for further information.
Arrangements by the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence for, please visit us at; www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
