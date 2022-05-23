Helen Catherine Bolf Fioretti
January 12, 1922 — May 14, 2022
Helen Catherine Bolf Fioretti, a resident of Stonehaven of Eagan, passed away Saturday, May 14, 2022.
Helen was born Jan. 12, 1922, in Nashwauk, Minn., to Croatian immigrant parents. She joyously celebrated her 100th birthday in January of this year surrounded by her family and many friends.
Helen graduated from Nashwauk High School and continued her education at business school. Helen had a career as a court reporter in Grand Rapids, Minn., and later as a corporate secretary at Jenny Lee in St. Paul.
Helen's many interests included cooking and baking from scratch, reading, knitting, playing cards, golf with her friends and oil painting. She truly enjoyed spending time outdoors. Upon retirement, Helen volunteered at Divine Redeemer Hospital gift shop in South St Paul, where she managed the gift shop for several years.
Helen hailed from northern Minnesota and was very proud of her Croatian heritage. She traveled to Delnice, Croatia, in 1985 to explore her family lineage and visit cousins. It was such a memorable trip for Helen that provided her with family history and many fond memories for years.
Helen loved to reminisce about the Iron Range. She appreciated the beauty and history of this part of the world. She would often say, “The best place in the world.”
Helen spent her last two years at Stonehaven of Eagan. This friendly and generously warm community welcomed her with open arms and became part of her family. Helen's sight was gone, but she often heard "Hello Helen!" greeting her as she navigated the halls in her walker. These 'hellos' brought her much joy.
Most prominent in Helen's life was her Catholic faith. The Church was a source of comfort, friendship, and peace throughout her entire life. Helen's greatest gift was instilling this strong faith in her daughters at an early age.
She is survived by her loving daughters Ann (Kim) Graw and Kathryn (Randy) Herrild. Helen's grandchildren Marie and Andrew Graw, Natalie and Alex Herrild also survive her as well as nephews and cousins.
Helen was preceded in death by her parents, Anna and Marko Bolf; sisters, Ann Anderson and Jane Bolf; and brothers, Joseph, Peter and John Bolf.
The Mass of Christian burial will take place at St. Thomas Becket Catholic Church, 4455 S Robert Trail in Eagan, Minn.,, Wednesday, June 1. Visitation will be at 10 a.m. with Mass at 11 a.m. A luncheon will take place at St. Thomas Becket immediately following Mass. All are welcome.
Private interment will be held at Maple Hill Cemetery in Hibbing at a later date.
Memorial gifts may be made to The Open Door Pantry, 3904 Cedar Grove Pkwy, Eagan, MN 55122. Helen had much compassion for the hungry in this world, especially children in need.
The Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing has been entrusted with arrangements. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit us at www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
