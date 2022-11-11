Helen Caroline Miller
October 25, 1920—November 8, 2022
Helen Caroline Miller
October 25, 1920—November 8, 2022
Helen Caroline Miller, 102, of Babbitt, died Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, at Carefree Living.
Helen was born Oct. 25, 1920, to Lyder and Martha (Stene) Pederson in Edmore, North Dakota. She grew up on a farm and attended school in Blackduck, Minn. She worked three years at JC Penneys in St. Louis, Mo. Back in Blackduck, Minn., on May 8, 1945 she married Clarence Miller. They farmed there for ten years in Hornet township and brought three daughters into their family. It was when they moved to Babbitt, Minn., in 1957 that their son joined the family.
Helen loved best her job of homemaker: cooking and baking for her family. She enjoyed fishing, picking berries and family gatherings. Winter months would find her knitting, crocheting and making quilts. Another enjoyment was traveling with Clarence to many places, the furthest being to Norway.
Helen was an active member of The Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd where she was Sunday School superintendent and teacher for many years. When she ‘retired’ from Sunday school she became the church’s librarian to make sure God’s word was available in all sorts of books. She was president for many years of the Ladies Guild which was part of the LWML (Lutheran Women’s Missionary League).
When asked her secret to long life, she responded with
“Give the morning’s first minutes to God and He will take care of the day’s long hours.”
Helen is survived by her children, Joyce (Alan) Berglund of Anoka, Minn., Linda (Bud) Conklin of Eugene Ore., and Karen (Darryl) Cameron of Sartell, Minn.; daughter-in-law, Nancy Miller of Hudson, Wis.; 10 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren and two plus one on the way of great-great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews and cousins!
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 66 years; son, Robert; her siblings, Oscar, Erling and Thelma; and great grandson, Carson Schiferli.
A funeral service will be held at Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd on Saturday, Nov. 19, at 11 a.m. with visitation one hour prior.
Family arrangements have been entrusted to Kerntz Funeral Home of Ely.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.