Helen C. Gustafson, 78, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, at Chestnut Grove in Virginia.
She was born April 22, 1942, in Hibbing, to Arthur and Elma Erickson.
Helen is survived by a daughter, Jodi Lennox (Jim); and two grandsons, Kristopher (Niccole) and Jeremy; one great-grandson, Dustin; sister, Linda (John) Characky; three nephews; and a great-niece.
Helen will be buried on Saturday, Aug. 8, next to her parents at Maple Hill Cemetery in Hibbing.
Arrangements are with Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence for, please visit us at; www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
