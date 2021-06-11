Helen and Harold Salminen passed away, Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, and Thursday, May 13, 2021, 3 months and 1 day apart both at Guardian Angels Health and Rehab Center in Hibbing.
She was born Aug. 7, 1928, in Beulah, Miss., to Claude and Mabel (Sproles) Maxie.
He was born March 2, 1926, in Duluth, Minn., to Carl and Hildur (Sundquist) Salminen. They both attended 1st Baptist Church in Hibbing and Hope Lutheran Church in Toivola. They were also both members of the Order of Moose. On May 11, 1963, they were joined in marriage and were married for 56 years. Helen enjoyed knitting and crocheting and Harold loved to fish. Harold served in the Army Air Force during WWII. He worked as a draftsman for Abe Matthews in Hibbing and was a part of the American Legion.
They are survived by their grandchildren: Lynette Podritz, Shelly Martinez, Joseph (Karyn) Buchwitz, James (Stephane) Buchwitz and Diana Miller; 10 great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, extended relatives and friends.
They were preceded in death by their children, Doris Maki, Robert Buchwitz and Barbara Miller and grandson, John Miller.
A memorial service for Helen and Harold will be held noon Wednesday, June 16, at Dougherty Funeral Home in Hibbing.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Interment will be at Maple Hill Cemetery in Hibbing.
Arrangements are with Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit us at www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
