Helen Alar Guerin, 97, a resident of Mill Valley for more than 60 years, passed away Thursday, May 13, 2021, peacefully at her home.
Helen was born in the iron ore-mining city of Virginia, Minn., one of 10 children of Rose and George Alar, immigrants from Croatia arriving just prior to WWI. As a teenager during the depression, she was both an active community contributor as a member of the National Youth Administration and also a big help looking after her siblings.
Like many young people of the time Helen was caught up in helping the war effort first with Honeywell in Minneapolis, before being offered a position with them in San Francisco where she soon met her future husband, back from naval service in the Pacific, at a Berkeley dance. Married in San Francisco in 1949, Helen and Bill set about having a family and were surprised (as was Helen’s doctor) at the birth of twins, Connie and Bill, in 1952. As was classic in the early 1950s, the young Guerin family moved to the developing suburbs of Marin County in 1954, first to a new home in Tiburon and finally to Mill Valley in 1959.
Helen plunged into family and community duties with enthusiasm as a member of the Old Mill School PTA, a Girl Scout leader, a Cub Scout den mother and Marin General Hospital Volunteer. She also enjoyed her long association with the Outdoor Art Club of Mill Valley and was a Life Member. In later years Helen’s passion was looking after her lovely garden that was her husband’s pride and joy. Helen’s family and home in Mill Valley were her life, undoubtedly influenced by her formative years growing-up in a large depression-era family.
The family wishes to extend their appreciation to longtime neighbors Chris and Steve Schmitz, and Kathy McMahon for their love and support over many years. Helen will be missed by her family, neighbors and friends.
Helen is survived by her daughter, Constance Bell Guerin of San Rafael; son, Fitz William (Bill) Guerin IV (Cecelia) of Mill Valley; sister. Ann Distler of West Nyack, New York; two grandchildren, Fitz William (Will) Guerin V (Claire) and John Michael Guerin; and two great-grandsons, Fitz William (Fitz) Guerin VI and Caden Shane Guerin.
She was preceded in death by Fitz William (Bill) Guerin III, her beloved husband of 37 years.
Helen’s ashes will be placed in an urn embossed with a solitary rose and inurned in the Guerin niche with a private service at the San Francisco Columbarium, where she will rejoin her beloved husband after 35 years.
