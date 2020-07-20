Heidi Lynn (Hautala) Hannu, 52, of Hoyt Lakes, passed away on July 17, 2020, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Duluth.
Heidi was born on June 27, 1968, to James and Peggy Hautala in Virginia. She had the most beautiful smile and a very loving, caring, kind heart.
Heidi is a 1986 graduate of Anoka Senior High School and 1987 graduate of Anoka Technical Institute with a Licensed Practical Nursing degree. Heidi’s desire to become a nurse started when she was a very young child visiting her great-grandmother, Sophia Lehto, who was a nursing home resident. Her first nursing job was in a nursing home; over the years, she worked primarily in hospital and clinic settings.
Heidi loved people, loved life, and loved her family deeply and unconditionally. She also loved animals. She had raised dogs, cats, chickens, turkeys, ducks, rabbits, and goats — all of which brought her great pleasure. She was an avid fan of the Minnesota Vikings and the Minnesota Wild. And, Heidi was very proud of her Finnish heritage. She often needed to rely on Sisu to bring her through tough times including many surgeries, broken bones and hospitalizations.
Heidi married Jeffrey Hronoski in March 1989. Together they had one son, Jordan, born Dec. 31, 1990. Heidi and Jeff separated and Heidi raised her son to be a hard-working, caring, thoughtful and kindhearted person. Jordan has been Heidi’s greatest pride and joy. She affectionately called him her bestest.
In 2004, Heidi and Jordan moved to the Iron Range where Heidi continued nursing, many of the next years with St. Luke’s Laurentian Clinic and St. Luke’s Plastic Surgery Associates.
Heidi married Robert Hannu on Oct. 20, 2017. After 20 years, they had reconnected via Facebook! They looked forward to sharing many happy years together. Sadly, illness got in the way of those dreams.
Heidi is survived by her husband, Robert of Hoyt Lakes; her son, Jordan Hronoski (Emily) of Hoyt Lakes; granddaughter, Sydney Lynn expected October 2020; stepdaughters, Ashley and Mikaylee Hannu; her parents, Jim Hautala (Carol Moldenhauer) of Hanover and Peggy (Jim) Schultz of St. Cloud; her father-in-law Russell Hannu of Springfield, Mo.; her brothers: Dustin Hautala (Amy) of Eveleth, Brad Hautala of Minneapolis, Brett Hautala (Darcy Minette) of Maple Grove, and Joshua Schultz of Duluth; nephew, Austin Hautala of Grand Forks; and niece, Madelyn Hautala of Maple Grove; stepgrandmother, Renee Schultz of Yale, S.D.; uncles and aunts, John and Patricia Starr of Virginia, Bruce and Maria Hautala of Levant, Maine, Doug and Sandy Antikainen of Embarrass, Martin and Nancy Hautala of Meadowlands, and LeRoy and Mary Ann Wiirre of Buhl. Heidi is also survived by numerous cousins, several with whom she has had very close and special relationships. She will also be missed by a number of long-time, special friends.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Ernest and Gunilla Hautala and Theodore and Vienna Heikkkinen; aunt, Marjorie Wiirre; uncles and aunts, Jack and LaVaun Heikkinen, James and Jeanne Ritacco; her cousin, Tyler Birchem; and by her niece, Olivia Hautala.
An open visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, July 22, at the Bauman-Cron Funeral Home Chapel in Virginia. Due to COVID restrictions the capacity of the Chapel is limited to 60 persons at one time. Masks are recommended, but not required.
The visitation will be followed by a Private Service at the Chapel, with Bill Bauman as officiant.
Family services are provided by Bauman-Cron, a Bauman Family Funeral Home in Virginia. To express condolences on-line please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com. Live streaming of the service will be on the same website — click on Heidi’s obituary and scroll down to access the video.
