Heidede H.L. Tollin

Heidede H.L. Tollin, 86, of Hibbing, ended her journey on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at Guardian Angels in Hibbing.

Heidi was born in Dardesheim, Germany on April 8, 1934. Mom met the man she married, Ted Tollin, while stationed in Germany, serving in the U.S. Army. They married on April 7, 1960 and shared their lives together for 52 years.

Heidi is survived by her three children, E.J. Hanson of Hibbing, Randy Tollin of New Hope, Minn., and R.T. (Kim) Tollin of Weeki Wachee, Fla.; granddaughters, Karen (Tom) Maki and Rylie Hanson; and great granddaughter, Peyton Maki.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Theodore G. Tollin. Together again. Mom is at peace. Loved by many and will forever be in our hearts.

No service is planned.

