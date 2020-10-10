Heidede H.L. Tollin, 86, of Hibbing, ended her journey on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at Guardian Angels in Hibbing.
Heidi was born in Dardesheim, Germany on April 8, 1934. Mom met the man she married, Ted Tollin, while stationed in Germany, serving in the U.S. Army. They married on April 7, 1960 and shared their lives together for 52 years.
Heidi is survived by her three children, E.J. Hanson of Hibbing, Randy Tollin of New Hope, Minn., and R.T. (Kim) Tollin of Weeki Wachee, Fla.; granddaughters, Karen (Tom) Maki and Rylie Hanson; and great granddaughter, Peyton Maki.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Theodore G. Tollin. Together again. Mom is at peace. Loved by many and will forever be in our hearts.
No service is planned.
Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Hibbing. To sign the online guest book or send condolences visit www.rangefuneralhomes.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.