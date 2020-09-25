Hazel I. Yost, 76, longtime resident of Hibbing, died Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at Guardian Angels Health & Rehabilitation Center in Hibbing.
She was born Oct. 26, 1943, to James and Iola (Newman) Cochran in Grand Rapids, Minn. She moved to Hibbing in 1979, coming from the Grand Rapids, Cohasset area. A homemaker by trade, Hazel put her family and home first. She loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren very much. Hazel had a wonderful sense of humor and was a fun loving individual.
She is survived by her seven children, Jim (Rose) Yost, Stoughton, Wis., Jerry (Kelly) Yost, Argyle, Texas, Johnny (Jennifer) Yost, Hibbing, Jodie (Jim) Becicka, Pengilly, Minn., Joe (Cindy) Yost, Hugo, Minn., Jack (Jammie) Yost, Hibbing, and Jill (Dustin) McKay, Hibbing; her five brothers and sisters, Kenny Newman, Bemidji, Minn., Larry (Viola Newman) Cochran, Buck Lake, Minn., David Cochran, Grand Rapids, Robin (Louie) Brigan, Buck Lake, and Corey (Debbie) Cochran, Cook, Minn.; 20 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, and in-laws.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jerald Yost in 2011; brother, Mike Cochran; sister, Pam Larson; son-in-law, Jim Becicka; her great-granddaughter in heaven, Aria Kilmartin; and her beloved dogs, Jag and Nugget.
Funeral services for Hazel will be 1 p.m., Monday, Sept. 28, at the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. Rev. Chad Yost will officiate.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the memorial service at the funeral home on Monday.
Interment will be in Maple Hill Cemetery of Hibbing.
Hazel’s family would like to send a sincere thank you to Guardian Angels for the loving care that she received for the past 5 years.
Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence for Hazel, please visit us at; www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.