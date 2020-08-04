Hazel “Hazie May” Nosie, 88, of Chisholm, died Monday, Aug. 3, 2020 at Heritage Manor in Chisholm.
Hazel was born Dec. 1, 1931 in Chisholm, to Elmer and Sally (Kangas) Jokinen. She was a graduate of Chisholm High School and a lifetime Balkan-Chisholm resident. Hazel married Joe R. Nosie on Feb. 24, 1951. She worked as an office manager for Minnesota Power and was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, the Curling Club, Balkan Bocce Ball, church choir, the Chisholm Chamber of Commerce and Kiwanis Club. She loved Curling, fishing and camping.
Hazel is survived by her children: Chuck (Sue) Nosie, Mark Nosie, Brian (Betsy) Nosie, Bobbi Jo (Dennis) Amic and Melissa (Tony) Zidich; eight grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; five great-great grandchildren; siblings, Donald Jokinen and Helen (Mac) Michaelis; brother-in-law, Larry (Gail) Nosie; sisters-in-law, Bunny Rent and Marty Nosie; numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
She was preceded in death by parents; husband, Joe; grandson, Shea Amic; and sister, Norma Carlson.
A private committal service will take place in Chisholm Cemetery.
A Celebration of Life will be at a later date.
Arrangements are entrusted to Rupp Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Chisholm. To sign the guest book online and leave a memorial message please visit: www.ruppfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.