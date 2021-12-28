Harvey William Maki (Harpo) died on Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, at The Waterview Woods in Eveleth, Minn.
Harpo was born in Buhl, Minn, on March 5, 1929, to Jack W. and Tynne Maki.
He graduated from Martin Hughes High School in Buhl and went on to attend and graduate from St. Cloud Teachers College in St. Cloud, Minn, where he also played football and was scheduled to go on to play professionally for the Detroit Lions, however he was drafted into the Korean War from 1951-1953, attaining the rank of Sergeant.
Upon his return from Korea, Harpo taught high-school civics and social studies for four years before going on to work for Equifax Insurance Adjusters for 26 years, before finally retiring after serving as a credit and collections officer for the Virginia Regional Medical Center.
Harpo was married to Nancy V. Maki (Dallago) for 67 years and they enjoyed 8 summers of retirement on their Island on Lake Vermilion. He enjoyed time spent with family, being outdoors, fishing, saunas, and watching the Vikings, Timberwolves, and Minn. Wild.
Harpo is survived by his wife, Nancy; sons, Bruce (Debbie) of Virginia and Brian (Lupe) of Eau Claire, Wis.; and dear brother, Raymond of Virginia. Harpo was a “great” grandfather to all his grandchildren: Melissa, Samantha and Jacob and great grandchild Shea; and a loving uncle to many nieces and nephews.
Harpo was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers: Walter, Jack, and Kent (Kenny); and one sister, Laina.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Virginia. To sign the online guest book or send condolences visit rangefuneralhomes.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Harvey Maki as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.