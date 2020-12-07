Harvey Nicholas Koski, 80, of Vermilion Township, rural Tower, Minn., passed away on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, from complications of the COVID-19 virus.
He was born on Jan. 16, 1940, to Nicholas and Evelyn (Dahl) Koski. Harvey graduated from Embarrass High School in 1958 and then attended the Area Vocational Technical Institute for Automotive Mechanics in Duluth. He worked at the Hillside Garage in Duluth, Ahola Ford in Ely and Karki Ford in Tower.
He enlisted in the United States Army in 1961 where he served as an Electrical Power and Lineman with assignments at Fort Gordon, Ga., Fort Lewis, Wash., and Fort Belvoir, Va. He was also stationed in Bangkok, Thailand, in support of Vietnam war operations. Upon discharge from the Army, he worked as a Diesel Mechanic at Reserve Mining in Babbitt for almost twenty years and then for Consolidated Freightways in Minneapolis from where he retired after another twenty years.
An experienced snowmobiler himself, Harvey was a member of the Minnesota Snowmobile Association. He was also a very active Parishioner of Gloria Dei Lutheran Church on Highway 169. An avid outdoorsman, Harvey truly enjoyed fishing, hunting and four-wheeling. Additionally, as an accomplished woodworker, Harvey crafted many beautiful gifts and household items for family and friends. He’ll surely be missed.
Harvey is survived by his daughter, Cynthia (Kurt) Peterson of Kenosha, Wis.; brother, Michael (Susan) Koski of Embarrass; and sisters, Kathryn (Bruce) Carlson of Tower and Lois (David) Lahti of Hermantown; grandchildren, Taran and Tasha; six great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
The family expresses their sincere appreciation to the staff at Heritage Manor in Chisholm for their compassionate care of Harvey during his final days.
Those desiring should send their memorials to the Gloria Dei Lutheran Church at 6959 Highway 169, Virginia, MN 55792.
A graveside service is planned for early spring at the Vermillion Lake Cemetery.
Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Virginia. To sign the online guest book or send condolences visit www.rangefuneralhomes.com.
