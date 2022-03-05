Harry William (Bill) Nara Jr.

Bill at 85 years young received his “wings” surrounded by family on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, who were able to participate in his “Walk of Honor” at the VAMC of Minneapolis.
Bill was born on May 15, 1936, in Hibbing, Minn., and graduated from Hibbing High School - went on and attended two years Hibbing Community College - then on to the University of Minnesota where he graduated from the School of Architecture. He was hired for a short time by Ellerbe Associates – was drafted into the Army – was able to detain this for a while because of his father’s illness and death – instead of the Army went into the Navy and served in the SeaBees - was stationed in NewFoundland and Cuba (during Bay of Pigs and the death of President Kennedy). He served from 1964-1968.
Upon discharge, Bill was hired back from Ellerbe Associates and started as a Job Captain and worked his way up to Senior Vice President and Board Member – Worked for Ellerbe for over 30 years – was a registered Architect in all 50 states - was Architect of Record on the following projects - Universal Studios Phase I in Orlando, Florida – Mayo Clinic Scottsdale and Jacksonville plus numerous buildings in Rochester, State Farm, University of Minnesota and Notre Dame plus many others-
After early retirement from Ellerbe, Bill and Linda did real estate. They spent their winters at their home in Estero, Fla. Bill worked part time for a fishing charter company doing what he loved, fishing and being around people.
Bill was an original member of a duck camp on Leech Lake where he enjoyed duck hunting. He loved building models and “putzing around” doing crafty things. Never seen without a hammer and coffee pot, he created and remodeled many buildings. He was an avid traveler in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico in his younger years with his children and 1st wife Dianne.
Bill loved spending time at the cabin on Side Lake on the Iron Range – he always found projects for you to do whether you as an adult or the kids – your reward was an ice cream cone. He spent many summers going out in the woods hunting for wild berries.
His happiest place on earth was Disney World and Sanibel in Florida. Nothing beat the memories of seeing these places through the eyes of all the children in his life.
Survived by brother, Charles and wife Bunny; first wife, Dianne Maki; son, Bill (Tammy) grandson, David; daughter, Debra Wagener (Bob); and second wife, Linda; stepchildren: Courtney Brunes (Jamie); children: Kaitlyn, Allison, Taylor, Alex, Katie; Mali Johnson (Aaron) children: Avery, Landon and Adalyn.
Preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Aili; sister, Carole; and granddaughter, Rebecca.
Bill Nara’s arrangements were made through the Cremation Society of MN. Further details can be found there online.
His Graveside Service and interment was Friday, March 4, 2022, at 10:45 a.m. Fort Snelling National Cemetery.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.