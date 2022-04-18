Harry Hagsten
April 11, 1929 — April 8, 2022
Harry Hagsten, 92 of Keewatin, Minn., reunited with his wife Jean, and went to be with the Lord Friday, April 8, 2022 at his home. Harry was born April 11, 1929 in Stirum, N.D., to Oscar and Edna (Brady) Hagsten. He lived in Togo and Bear River before moving to Cherry, Minn., where he attended and graduated from Cherry High School. He later attended the junior college in Eveleth. On November 5, 1955 he was joined in marriage to Jean Kavcich.
Harry was employed at Hanna Mining Company throughout his working career, as a haul truck driver, a welder, and eventually a member of management. He was well respected by his peers. With his knowledge and skills, he was always ready and willing to help family and friends with any project. In fact, many of his own projects would remain unfinished, because he was selfless in giving his time to others.
He enjoyed the outdoors, especially fishing, hunting, camping, canoeing and producing maple syrup, a skill he proudly passed on to his children and grandchildren. His “work farm” also known as the cabin on Island Lake was his favorite place to spend time with his family.
He was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Keewatin, where he served on the church parish and financial councils and helped with general maintenance at the church.
Harry was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Jean Hagsten; parents, Oscar and Edna; siblings: Thelma Saukko, Walter Hagsten, Betty Woitel, Ella Lubovich, Edith Massich and Edna Mae Tilson.
Harry is survived by his children: Debbie (Joel) Clusiau, Mark (Anne) Hagsten, Jim (Shellie) Hagsten, Laura (Steve) Emanuel, Jane (Joe) Mayerle; grandchildren: Stephanie (Joe) Badavinac, Jeff (Adri) Clusiau, Brian Clusiau, Amanda (Jimmy Peterson) Hagsten, Katherine (Chris Sainio) Hagsten, Mike (Sarah Pike) Pistilli, Terese (Mike) Evans, Nick (Maria Peluso) Emanuel, AJ (Marissa Vespa) Emanuel; great grandchildren: Remy Badavinac, Judo Badavinac, Lenny Pistilli, Kaleb Evans and Lena Babe Emanuel; numerous nieces, nephews, extended relatives; and special friend, Joe Balen.
Fr. Joseph Sobolik will celebrate Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 a.m. Monday, April 25, 2022 at St, Cecelia’s Catholic Church in Nashwauk. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at church. Interment will be at Maple Hill Cemetery in Hibbing.
In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorials to Fairview Range NorthStar Hospice. To leave an online message of condolence please visit us at; www.doughertyofhibbing.com (LOGO)
