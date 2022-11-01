Harry E. Pauna
JIM ROMSAAS MESABI TRIBUNE

, 89 years old of Nashwauk, MN, passed away on October 27, 2022 in Duluth, MN.

He was born in Mehnaga, MN to Edward and Mary (Nelson) Pauna on July 18, 1933. Harry graduated high school, worked as a lumberjack for a little while and went on to serve his country as part of the U.S. Army. He met Patricia Bohar as a young man and was married to her in 1958. They raised their family together in Minot, ND and north of Nashwauk, MN on Munson Lake and were married for 64 years. Harry and his family owned and operated a wild rice processing plant in Virginia, MN for 20 years, along with owning a laundromat and working at Langer Equipment as a mechanic. While they were in Minot, Harry worked in the missile silos and was a cop for a short amount of time. Harry raised cattle on their land for many years and was an avid hunter and fisherman. Harry's faith was important to him as they were longtime members of Nashwauk Lutheran Church and he served there as a councilman.

To plant a tree in memory of Harry Pauna as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load entries