photo/flag
Harry E. Pauna, 89 years old of Nashwauk, Minn., passed away on Oct. 27, 2022, in Duluth, Minn.
photo/flag
Harry E. Pauna, 89 years old of Nashwauk, Minn., passed away on Oct. 27, 2022, in Duluth, Minn.
He was born in Mehnaga, Minn., to Edward and Mary (Nelson) Pauna on July 18, 1933. Harry graduated high school, worked as a lumberjack for a little while and went on to serve his country as part of the U.S. Army. He met Patricia Bohar as a young man and was married to her in 1958. They raised their family together in Minot, N.D., and north of Nashwauk, Miinn., on Munson Lake and were married for 64 years. Harry and his family owned and operated a wild rice processing plant in Virginia, Minn., for 20 years, along with owning a laundromat and working at Langer Equipment as a mechanic. While they were in Minot, Harry worked in the missile silos and was a cop for a short amount of time. Harry raised cattle on their land for many years and was an avid hunter and fisherman. Harry's faith was important to him as they were longtime members of Nashwauk Lutheran Church and he served there as a councilman.
Harry is survived by his wife, Patricia Pauna; sons: Dan (Ann) Pauna, David (Tracey) Pauna, Ed (Mary Ann) Pauna and Allen Pauna, sister, Millie Melbostad; grandkids: Eric, Derek, Dustin, Curtis, Nicole, Chad and Josiah; six great-grandchildren; and his nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Shirley Salmi, and her son, Shawn; and daughter-in-law, Jessica Pauna.
Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, at the Nashwauk Lutheran Church. Pastor Aaron Lofgren will officiate the service. Visitation will take place at church one hour prior to the service at noon. Interment will take place following the service at the Nashwauk Cemetery.
To leave a message of condolence, please visit our website at www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.