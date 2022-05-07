Harry E. Eliason
Harry E. Eliason, a retired attorney and a respected litigator, beloved husband, father, brother, colleague and friend, age 73, died of long Covid in Hilo, Hawaii Hospital on February 4, 2022. He is survived by his wife Deborah Thompson Eliason, a retired Speech Pathologist, who was also hospitalized for Covid. Harry and Deborah would have celebrated their fifty-fifth wedding anniversary on April 15. He is also survived by their son, Christopher John, a Computer Network Analyst in Minneapolis, and daughter, Sarah Almi, the owner of the Paia Dance Studio & Art Gallery in Maui.
Both Minnesota natives, Harry and Deborah met as undergraduates at the University of Minnesota, Minneapolis main campus, where Harry also graduated from the Law School and was admitted to the Minnesota Bar in 1973 and began a long and varied practice in Minnesota and Hawaii.
Among his most notable affiliations were with the firm Thuet, Pugh & Rogosheske in the Minneapolis/StPaul metro area and his practice with Randall, Eliason and Murray in Hibbing, both sources of sound lawyering and life-long friendships.
He joined Thuet, Pugh & Rogosheske, the oldest firm in South St. Paul, and practiced there for well over a decade as a young lawyer in diverse areas specializing in litigation. Known for his courtroom skills, Harry was active in working with young lawyers to develop their skills before the bench. He also served as a public defender when called upon and made a special effort to meet the needs of clients who had difficulty in securing legal representation due to mental illness or other disability, homelessness or poverty.
In 1975 Harry joined a partnership with attorney Jim Randall and former Judge Gail Murray as the firm Randall, Eliason & Murray in Hibbing, Minn. The firm strived to serve the legal needs of the entire community, without regard to status or financial resources. When Jim Randall was appointed to the Minnesota Court of Appeals in 1984, the practice became Eliason and Murray and carried on their varied practice in civic, business, criminal and personal matters.
Harry’s final professional and family relocation to Hilo, Hawaii, created the opportunity to reconnect more fully with Deborah’s family where her parents, John and Hazel Thompson, and her brothers, Jim and Paul moved when Dr Thompson, a Professor of Agronomy at the University of Minnesota, was appointed Superintendent of Research Facilities at the University of Hawaii, Hilo in 1967 as Harry and Deborah continued their studies at the University of Minnesota.
Harry established a solo general practice in Hilo, again in diverse areas of the law and excelling in litigation. Sadly, his career as a litigator was cut short when he suffered a significant stroke during a court proceeding. Thereafter he struggled with declining health and assumed inactive status in 2019, when he and Deborah retired to their orchard home overlooking the ocean.
Harry was born in Moose Lake, Minn., the youngest of four children born to Elmer Eliason and Almi Kallio Eliason. He graduated from Moose Lake High School where he enjoyed an active social life, ran the mile, participated in French Club, school play, yearbook, and school paper. His participation in student government, speech and debate, his selection for Boy’s State, and his classmates' graduation memory of him, “I don’t quite agree. Let me explain.” perhaps foretold his professional choices.
A true Minnesotan, he loved boating, hunting and fishing which he continued to enjoy in Hawaii, but he lacked opportunities for curling. He kept in touch with his school friends and colleagues throughout his life. He always had time to talk and enjoyed meeting new people. Harry and Debbie shared the pleasures of sun, surf, family, good friends, food, the occasional trip to Las Vegas, and their beautiful orchard on the ocean’s edge. Their lasting young love endured all.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving grandparents Benjamin and Anna Eliasson, his in-laws John and Hazel Thompson, his sister Nancy Eliason Cleckner, his brother, Robert Marvin Eliason, and his brother-in-law, Paul Dunkel.
He will be missed by his sister, Barbara Eliason Dunkel, Maia and Katia; Dale Cleckner, Michael and Lisa and their families, Sharen Eliason McKelvey, Shannon and Kevin and their families, and Jim and Paul Thompson and family in Hawaii, and in story by generations to come.
He also will be remembered by his many friends, family and colleagues with whom he freely and generously shared his skills.
Funeral services were held in Hilo Hawaii on Saturday, April 2, at 11 a.m. at the Church of God with Pastor Jun presiding.
A service of Christian Burial, will be held on May 28, at 11 a.m. at the Eliason family plot in Leonard Cemetery between Barnum and Kettle River, Minnesota on Highway 6, followed by a reception for family and friends at the Kettle River Community Center.
To get more information on services, consult local papers, social media or visit, for information or to leave a message for family and friends, this website: https://everloved.com/life-of/harry-eliason/
