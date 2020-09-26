Harriet (Johnston) Henk, 88, of White Bear Lake, beloved wife, mom and gran, passed away into God’s loving hands on Sept. 17, 2020.
Harriet was born on July 12, 1932, in Hibbing. She grew up with her mother, aunt, grandma and sister in Virginia. Harriet’s grandma had a warm, loving influence in her early life which she never forgot. As a young girl, Harriet was filled with awe and wonder when the circus came to town and saw the elephants which led to a life-long love for them.
In 1950, Harriet graduated from Virginia's Roosevelt High School and went on to college at UMD. She taught 3rd grade in Gilbert, Minn., for several years. On July 17, 1954, Harriet married Robert Henk and they had two children, Robin and Rebecca. They moved from the Iron Range to White Bear Lake, where she lived most of her adult life. Harriet was a stay-at-home mom and always devoted to her children. She was active in the Lutheran church teaching Sunday and Bible school. In the years her mother lived at Lyngblomsten, Harriet went to see her daily. She worked at Taxline and then Ramsey County Care Center until her retirement and later volunteered at Lyngblomsten. Upon becoming “Gran”, she loved reading books to her grandchildren who adored her.
Harriet had a wonderful circle of life-long friends, many from childhood and early married years. She was one of the “Virginia Girls” for decades. She loved culture and went to many plays and concerts. She loved traveling, especially with Bob to Alaska and USS Charles S. Sperry reunions and “Ladies Only” trips with her sister Jo. She went on many treks visiting family and friends and loved going to the North Shore. Of these many trips, Hawaii was her favorite. Harriet’s passions in life included chocolate, elephants, reading, classical music, clothes, traveling, Christmas and the Minnesota Vikings. Harriet was a beautiful person inside and out.
Harriet is survived by her husband of 66 years, Robert “Bob”; son, Robin; and daughter, Rebecca (Richard) White; three grandchildren, Victor, Esther and Safrina Henk; sister, Jo Paulson; and four nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Hazel (Martin) Johnston.
Many thanks to the caregivers at Brookdale North Oaks for their care, love and compassion.
A private family service will be held at Fort Snelling National Cemetery.
A memorial service will be scheduled later when we can all gather to celebrate Harriet.
Family requests memorial contributions to Lyngblomsten, Salvation Army, Alzheimer’s Association or donor’s choice.
We will miss you greatly - Harriet, mom and gran - with love forever from your family.
