Harriet Jean Danielson

Harriet J. Danielson, 101, formerly of Hibbing, Minn., passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 29, 2022 at Shoreview Senior Living Facility in Shoreview, Minn.
Harriet was born on April 25, 1921, in Hibbing, to George and Olga Fisher. Harriet was a graduate of Hibbing High School, Class of 1938, Hibbing Junior College, and the University of Minnesota with a bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education. Harriet taught elementary school in Royal Oak, Mich., and then in Minneapolis, Minn. She returned to Hibbing to marry Lloyd A. Danielson in 1952. Harriet continued to teach after moving back to Hibbing. She taught first grade at Cobb Cook and Greenhaven schools until 1982. She was a lifelong resident of Hibbing until 2016.
Harriet loved gardening, decorating, bridge, travel, and a good martini. Above all she loved her family, grandchildren, friends, and first grade students.
Harriet was an active member of the First Presbyterian Church in Hibbing having served as an Elder. Harriet was also a member of P.E.O Chapter EE, Eastern Star, the Hospital Auxiliary, and multiple bridge clubs.
She is survived by two children, Susan (Tomas Klaseus) Danielson of Honeoye Falls, N.Y., and Brian (Suzanne) Danielson of North Oaks, Minn; four grandchildren: Ryan (Danielle) Klaseus, Brett Klaseus, Kristin Danielson, and Megan Danielson. She is also survived by her niece, Marianne Kerr, nephew, Calvin Kerr, and their families.
Her husband Lloyd preceded her in death in 2008.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Donations may be made in honor of Harriet to the First Presbyterian Church in Hibbing.
