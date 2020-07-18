Harolyn Mae Mageau, 83, of Duluth and formerly of Lake Vermilion, passed away peacefully on July 8, 2020 with her family by her side.
She was born to the late Harold Johnson and Lillian Johnson (nee Anderson) on June 4, 1937, in Virginia. She graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1955. At age 18, she traveled to San Francisco, Calif., to marry Thomas William Mageau who was the love of her life until her passing. The couple spent four years in California while in the US Navy and eventually settled back in the Minneapolis, Minn., area to raise their four children.
Upon retirement in 1988, they moved to a beautiful home on Lake Vermillion, Minn., where they spent the summer months while wintering in Marco Island, Fla. They last settled in Duluth, Minn., in 2001.
Harolyn was a kind and compassionate woman who lived her life by doing what was right and what was good, always with kindness and by helping others. She was the “true north” for our family. Family and friends were Harolyn’s passion and delight. She was a wonderful wife, mother, sister and grandmother. She leaves behind nothing but beautiful memories.
She is survived by her loving husband of 65 years, Thomas Mageau of Duluth; four children: Cathy (Brad) Pugh of Eagan, Kim Mageau (Howard Sahli) of Stillwater, Michele (David) Lowe of Wayzata, and Michael (Sue) Mageau of Duluth; seven grandchildren: Amber (Greg) Benson of Mpls., Jessica (Jon) Swaim of Ankeny, Iowa, Brandon (Jodi) Sahli of Chisago City, Brooke (John) Fairbairn of NYC, N.Y., Owen Mageau of Duluth, Ian Mageau of Duluth, and Ethan Mageau of Duluth; six great-grandchildren: Claire and Violet Benson, Asher and Ayla Swaim, and Georgia Rose and Teddy Sahli; sister, Suzanne (Mike) Althoff of Burnsville; brother, Jerry Johnson of Dallas, Texas; and extended family and friends.
A Memorial Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 25 at the Bauman-Cron Funeral Home, 516 1st Street South, Virginia, MN.
Memorials are preferred to the Alzheimer's Association in Harolyn’s honor. Due to Covid-19, attendance will be limited to family and close friends. Live streaming of the service will be available at www.baumanfuneralhome.com beginning at 2 p.m. on Saturday. Click on Harolyn’s obituary and scroll down to access the video.
Family services provided by Bauman-Cron, a Bauman Family Funeral Home. To leave a remembrance online, see www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.