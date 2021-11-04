Harold Waino Johnson, 84, of Palo, died Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, at his home.
He was born on March 22, 1937, to Waino and Katherine (Pulkinen) Johnson in Aurora. Harold grew up and attended Aurora High School, graduating from the Class of 1956. During high school, he was a member of the Eveleth National Guard. He enlisted into the U.S. Navy and served as a Crew Chief on the USS Midway from 1956-1960. Harold was united in marriage to Dolores Finnila on March 30, 1957. He worked at several construction companies until being employed by Erie Mining Company as a welder and millwright in 1963 until his retirement in 1996. Harold served on the Board for Wirtanen Pioneer Farm where he volunteered many hours restoring the buildings. He was a member of the Palo Congregational Church and the First Baptist Church in Aurora. Harold was a car enthusiast and also enjoyed hunting and building log cabins in his retirement.
Survivors include his wife of 64 years, Dolores; four children: H. Scott Johnson of Princeton, Kraig Johnson of Embarrass, David (Toni) Johnson of Oak Grove, and Kristine (Luke) Enno of Dayton, Minn.; grandchildren: Trevor Johnson, Stacia (Afa) Grace, Miranda Johnson, Luke Johnson, Jillian (Dawson) Ehlke, and Davin and Anjolique Enno; three great-grandchildren: Eliel and Vayda Grace and Ayden Smith; one sister, Ione Segar of Arizona; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded by his siblings: Lloyd, Robert and Arlene Johnson; and his parents
Funeral service for Harold will be 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 8, at the Palo Congregational Church with Pastors Belle Westman and Hal Kamppi officiating.
A visitation will be held from 1-3 p.m. Sunday at the Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Aurora and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church.
Military honors accorded by the Aurora-Hoyt Lakes Color Guard.
Inurnment will be in the Rauha Cemetery in Palo at a later date.
Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.