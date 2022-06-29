Harold ‘Sonny’ Frank Leustek

Harold "Sonny" Frank Leustek, 77, of Ely, a U.S. Army veteran, passed away on Wednesday, June 29, 2022.

At Sonny's request there'll be no formal service. A celebration of his life will take place sometime in August at his residence.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Kerntz Funeral Home.

To plant a tree in memory of Harold Leustek as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load entries