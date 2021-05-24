Harold Salminen, 95, of Hibbing, passed away Thursday, May 13, 2021, at Guardian Angels Health and Rehabilitation Center in Hibbing.
He was born March 2, 1926, in Duluth, Minn., to Carl and Hildur (Sundquist) Salminen. Harold was a resident of Hibbing since 1950, he served in the Army Air Force during WWII. Harold worked as a draftsman for Abe Matthews in Hibbing. He was a member of Hope Lutheran Church in Toivola and later First Baptist Church in Hibbing. He was a part of the American Legion and Order of Moose.
Harold is survived by his grandchildren: Lynette Podritz, Shelly Martinez, Joseph (Karyn) Buchwitz, James (Stephane) Buchwitz and Diana Miller, 10 great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, extended relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Hildur; wife, Helen; siblings, Carl Salminen Jr., and Sonya Morris.
A memorial service for Helen and Harold will be held noon Wednesday, June 16, at Dougherty Funeral Home in Hibbing.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Interment will be at Maple hill cemetery in Hibbing.
Arrangements are with Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit us at; www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
