Harold Ptacek

We are heartbroken to share the loss of the greatest man we have ever known.
Harold Ronald Ptacek, 84, of Babbitt, Minn., passed away Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, after something tougher than him came along. Harold had survived smallpox, whooping cough, Giardia (multiple times), cluster headaches, Guillain-Barre’, accidental winter swimming, Minnesota winters, lymphocytic leukemia, COPD, 3 children, 34 years of teaching and 53 years of marriage. He “filed his papers of surrender” after a year’s long battle with pancreatic cancer.
Harold was born Jan. 4, 1938, to Albert and Mary Ptacek in Thief River Falls, Minn. Mary brought her 10-pound boy home to the farm in a Willy’s Whippet during a blizzard. As a toddler he led his pet turkey by the snout, and at 16 years bottle-raised a pet raccoon. By the time he was 12 years old he was paid a man’s wage at threshing time. He graduated from Thief River Falls High School where he played football, ran cross country, hurdled, threw the shot put, and also played saxophone. Harold received his Bachelor’s from Bemidji State College where he played for the 1956 Conference Winning Football Team. The outhouse above the dining hall entrance during homecoming that year was also his doing. He secured a teaching job on the Iron Range first in Aurora, then Babbitt, where he remained until his retirement. He served as Vice President of the American Federation of Teachers and was a member of Phi Beta Kappa. At Colorado State College in Greeley he earned his Master’s Degree.
Harold’s lifelong commitment to education began with his father walking him to school with a willow switch and progressed to spending lunches writing, “I will not leave school grounds.” When his 4th grade teacher encouraged him to draw birds, the situation improved. Harold went on to teach three generations and spark lifetime interests in students. Harold was quick to serve his community as a Charter Member of the Lion’s Club, Cub Scout Leader, Parade Chairman, and set designer for myriad events. He shared his craftsmanship, creativity and his endless patience. He was a true Renaissance man.
He selected his college major to be in classes with Miss Ione Marie Budd. She became the love and joy of his life. Together they enjoyed drive-in movies, fished, built bonfires, picnicked, cooked delicious meals and collected a vast network of friends. Harold got by in college by shooting ducks out his dormitory window and working in the school cafeteria. He worked highway construction in the summer and kept a fiery romance alive by sending penny postcards. Harold and Ione were married August 27, 1960 and celebrated their 50th Wedding Anniversary in 2010. Together they were able to make anything fun, including their first apartment above a mortuary. Little things meant a lot. Many summer days were spent at the cabin on Lake of the Woods fishing for walleye and swimming on the beach.
Harold and Ione raised three children together; Brad, Denise and Brett. Harold painted a 1953 Willy’s Jeep bright orange with tiger-stripes to take the family on adventures; hunting partridge, blueberry picking, camping on Tofte Lake and ferrying dozens of kids to Birch Lake Beach were favorites. He insured all of his children earned firearm safety certificates and snowmobile safety patches. The purchase of a Tradewinds Tiger snowmobile brought new winter excitement. Harold encouraged his children to march to their own beat and was always their biggest supporter.
Harold’s “leisure” pursuits included art, football, gardening and the outdoors. As a child he put river mud into the empty knots on trees to fashion faces. Later he created pottery, oil paintings, watercolors, sculptures and jewelry with native stones. There was nothing he couldn’t repair. He shared his love of football by running the pony league program in Babbitt, reveling in chilly fall Saturdays. Harold raised two gardens; one that grew the vegetables his family needed, and a second potato patch that could produce 900 pounds of spuds. Not a soul left the house without carrying away produce and home-canned goods. Harold was in his element outdoors. He hunted, fished, camped, canoed, and trapped. He started a “Deerslayers” banquet for the Babbitt teachers. He was a Boundary Waters Canoe Guide favored for his knowledge of where to fish, how to make fresh bread over an open fire, and his colorful bonfire stories. He was a member of the Minnesota Trappers Association and proudly saw his furs sell in the highest quality lots at Canadian Fur Auctions. His care and craftsmanship were apparent in preparing furs. Harold had a system for everything.
Harold will be remembered as a hard-working man with a great love of people. He was a loyal and loving father and husband who never failed to send a birthday greeting. One cherished childhood memory of Harold’s was walking home with his family after the school Christmas program. Years later he would recall the crunch of the snow, the stars overhead, cold air in his nose and in his hands a paper bag with the rare and special treat of peanuts and oranges. Every year for Christmas, Harold gifted his family fresh fruit, connecting all of us to his treasured memory.
Harold will be missed by his children: Brad (Heather Dalzen) Ptacek, Denise (Jeff Cordell) Ptacek, Brett Ptacek, and numerous honorary children; grandchildren: Bailey Jimenez, Laughlin Ptacek, Drew (Hanah) Cordell, Natalie (Walker) Damewood, Bryce Cordell and great-granddaughter Adeline Damewood; nieces and nephews: Marie Breznay, Shari Breznay, Wayne Ptacek, Renae (Frank) Stemper, Dennis (Becky) Ptacek, Eugene Ptacek, Angie (Derik) Pedlar, James (Andrea Vogt) Budd; many special great-nieces and great-nephews and so many dear neighbors and friends. Our family is indebted to the Pederson, Shennet, and Mealey Families for all their help in recent years. Gratitude to the Essentia East Range Hospice Team for their caring support.
Harold was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Mary Ptacek; siblings: Raymond Ptacek, Louise Breznay (Ptacek), Archie Ptacek and Wallace Ptacek; and wife, Ione Marie (Budd) Ptacek.
We imagine a joyful picnic reunion with his wife including diet coke and coffee.
Visitation will be for one half hour prior to the 11 a.m. memorial service Saturday, Feb. 5, at the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Babbitt with Pastor Brian Birk officiating. A luncheon will be held in the basement of the church immediately following the service.
Arrangements are with the Landmark Funeral Home in Virginia.
