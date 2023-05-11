Harold L. Cannon, 84, passed away in Long Beach, Calif., on February 25, 2023.
Harold was born in Eveleth on June 23, 1938, to Norman and Mary Cannon. He was a graduate of Eveleth High school and the University of Minnesota where he earned his undergraduate and PhD degrees. He spent most of his career at the University of California-Long Beach where was a professor of Spanish.
In high school, Harold was active in music and speech/theater programs. He continued these interests for the rest of his life. He played the trombone in many musical groups over the years at concerts and private events. He was also active in LA area in theatre and TV, including nationally televised TV series, programs and commercials. He even made an appearance on the Gong Show singing the song “Bad, Bad Leroy Brown.”
A favorite interest of Harold’s was the Museum of Latin American Art (MOLAA) in Long Beach where he was a docent for 25 years. On Sundays he would lead groups through the Museum to discuss the art on exhibit. His tours were always very popular.
Despite Harold’s many achievements in academia, music and the arts, he always remained humble, appreciative and willing to help others. He was very proud of his Eveleth and Iron Range heritage and returned as often as he could to this area particularly for class reunions and the Eveleth Fourth of July parades.
Harold is survived by his wife, Barbara; daughter, Sara; and his brother, Donald of Seattle, Wash.
He was predeceased by his parents; and brother, Steve.
In accordance with Harold’s wishes, there are no services scheduled.
