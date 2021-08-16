Harold James Lindseth of Marty, Minn., (formerly Bemidji, Minn.) died at his home on Dec. 20, 2020.
He was born on Sept. 2, 1949, in Bemidji. He was named after his grandfather Harold James and his dad James Harold. He grew up on the Iron Range and graduated from Roosevelt High School in Virginia, Minn. After high school Harold attended Mesabi Community College where he played football. While attending college, Harold and his good friends Steve Peterson and Steve Clausen volunteered for the army on the Army Buddy Enlistment Option along with cousin Dan Christenson and Tony Paxton. While in Vietnam, Harold received a telegram that his first son Steven Harold was born and named after his best friends.
Harold was sent home from Vietnam due to an injury while jumping from a helicopter. He received 6 distinguished medals while serving in Vietnam – the National Defense Service Medal, the Vietnam Cross of Gallantry with Palm device, the Vietnam Service Medal with one bronze service star, the Vietnam Campaign Medal with 60 Device, the Air Medal, and the Purple Heart. After his active-duty military service, Harold served in the Minnesota Army National Guard along with his dad and brothers. While in the Guard, he received a battlefield commission awarded by the Governor of Minnesota
Harold worked for LTV Mining Company as a millwright before retiring in 2000. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, watching Minnesota sports, riding his 4-wheeler, family home on Lake Movil, and crossword puzzles. He loved spending time with his family especially the Lindseth, Christianson, and Welch Reunions and spending time with friends including Tom Gentilini, Steve Peterson, and Jim Brown.
Harold is survived by his three children, Steve and his wife Heather Lindseth of Hudson, Wis., Sara and her husband Chad Petrie of Chaska, Minn., Shad Lindseth of Marty, Minn.; his three granddaughters, Lauren and Carys Petrie, and Alexandra Lindseth; his sister, Kathy LeMoine of Bemidji, Minn.; his brothers, Ken Lindseth of Eveleth, Minn., Jeff and his wife Kathy Lindseth of Bemidji, MN, and Wayne and his wife Jane Lindseth of Blackduck, MN. He had many special nieces and nephews, who affectionately called him “Harv”.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Norma Lindseth.
Honorary pallbearers are Grandpa Harold’s three adored granddaughters – Lauren, Carys, and Alexandra.
A Celebration of Life for Harold will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, at the New Salem Lutheran Church in Turtle River, Minn., with Pastor Terry Hagensen officiating. The family invites everyone to lunch after the church service to share favorite memories, stories, and “Harv-isms”, to laugh, to cry, and to remember our Dad, Grandpa, Brother, Uncle, Cousin, and Friend.
After lunch, please join us for a service with full military honors at the Turtle Lake Township Cemetery, rural Bemidji.
Arrangements are with Goetz Funeral Homes, Washburn, N.D.
