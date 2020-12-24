Harold James Lindseth, 71, of Kimball, Minn., formerly of Bemidji, Minn., died Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, at his home.

Cremation has taken place and a celebration of Harold’s life will be celebrated in the summer of 2021.

To plant a tree in memory of Harold Lindseth as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load entries