Harold F. Leustek died on June 29, 2022, doing what he loved to do…moving dirt.
He was born in Ely, Minn., on Aug. 1, 1944, to Mary and Louis Leustek Sr. and was a lifelong resident of Ely. After attending Ely High School, he served in the Army and spent three years in Germany. Upon his return home, he joined the family business, Leustek & Son’s Construction. On Jan. 7, 1967, he married the love of his life, Mercedes (Cissy) Thompson and they had two sons, Aaran Leustek and Mark Leustek. Harold was a member of St. Anthony’s Catholic Church. Harold loved to work and to be the boss. He was an avid golfer, loved animals and enjoyed fishing.
If you knew Harold, he always had the best intentions and put his heart and soul into everything, even if you didn’t always agree.
Harold is survived by his wife of 55 years Cissy, his sons: Aaran (Vicki Himmelright) and Mark; sisters: Mary Pryatel, Geraldine Corsiatto and Patricia Marty; grandchildren: Nathan (Ashley), Nicolette, Patrick and Preston, and great-grandson Ronan who he was anxiously waiting to meet; sister-in-law Candy and brothers-in-law Timmy and Joe; and many nieces and nephews including his furry friends Gaby and Ebony.
Harold was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers Louis Jr. and Albert Leustek, and his brother-in-law Tony Thompson.
At Harold’s request, there will not be a funeral mass, however a gathering to remember Harold will be held at his home in Ely, 1336 Highway 169 on Saturday, Aug. 13 from 1-6 p.m. with a taps tribute at 4 p.m.
Harold will be dearly missed by his family and friends.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Kerntz Funeral Home.
