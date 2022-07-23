Harold F. Leustek

Harold F. Leustek died on June 29, 2022, doing what he loved to do…moving dirt.

He was born in Ely, Minn., on Aug. 1, 1944, to Mary and Louis Leustek Sr. and was a lifelong resident of Ely. After attending Ely High School, he served in the Army and spent three years in Germany. Upon his return home, he joined the family business, Leustek & Son’s Construction. On Jan. 7, 1967, he married the love of his life, Mercedes (Cissy) Thompson and they had two sons, Aaran Leustek and Mark Leustek. Harold was a member of St. Anthony’s Catholic Church. Harold loved to work and to be the boss. He was an avid golfer, loved animals and enjoyed fishing.

