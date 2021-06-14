Harley Mahler, 68 of Hibbing, passed away Sunday, June 13, 2021, at home with family by his side.
He was born Aug. 3, 1952, to Glenn and Alice Mahler, in Waseca, Minn. He grew up in a loving family, on the family dairy farm. Upon graduating from University of Minnesota Southern School of Agriculture in 1970, Harley enlisted in the U.S. Air Force. Assigned to Airborne Missile Maintenance Squadrons, and stationed with the 319th Bomb Wing, Harley distinguished himself with many awards for excellence. He joined the 474th Tactical Fighter Squadron to finish his 2nd enlistment. Harley was very proud to have served his country from 1970-1977.
Upon discharge from the USAF, Harley attended the RCC RN program, later finishing a Bachelor’s Degree at WSU. He worked in the Medical ICU at St. Mary’s, before transferring to the Emergency Trauma unit there. Harley married Sherry Fabry in 1979, and they enjoyed nearly 42 years together. In 1992, Harley, Sherry, sons Greg and Steven, and 10 rambunctious sled dogs, moved to 35 acres of woods south of Hibbing. There, they cleared a spot for the log home they would all work hard to build. The sled dog kennel grew to 42 dogs at one point, all beloved best friends! Many a mile was spent on the back of a dogsled in the dead of night, on trips to the BWCA, or on mid distance runs just for fun.
Harley worked in the ICU, ER, and OR at Hibbing Hospital. He spent his final 10 years of RN career teaching at HCC, retiring in 2013. Harley then worked as a home inspector alongside his son Greg (as “Mahler Inspections”), until retiring again in 2019. Son, Steven, is a millwright at Minntac. Daughters, Tamara and Lisa, and granddaughters Annika, Ella, and Teilor, live in Fort Collins, Colorado. Lisa works as a high school graduation advocate and homeless shelter case manager.
Harley is proudest of his children and grandchildren, their accomplishments, and their care and charity toward others. Harley enjoyed woodworking, rustic furniture and log building, gardening of all kinds, and being outside or on the water. He made and donated many wood crafted items to local charities and events.
Most recently, motorcycling became a first love for both Harley and Sherry. Multiple rides to Colorado, South Dakota, and all over Minnesota and Wisconsin tallied up to 80,000+ miles in 5 years of riding together.
He sure hopes Jesus may have a Heritage in Heaven he can ride now and then. Faith in our Lord.
Harley is survived by his wife, Sherry; sons, Greg and Steven; daughters, Tamara and Lisa; granddaughters, Annika, Ella and Teilor; sister, Marlis (Waseca, Minn.), and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and in-laws.
He is preceded in death by parents, Glenn and Alice Mahler; infant son, David Joseph; and father-in-law, Mike Fabry.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, June 17, at North Wind Church in Keewatin. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 16, at Dougherty Funeral Home in Hibbing and continue for one hour prior to the service Thursday at the church.
Interment will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, June 18, at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Duluth.
Arrangements are with Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. Please visit our website at www.doughertyofhibbing.com to leave a message of condolence.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.