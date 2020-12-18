Harlan W. Kirkvold

Harlan Wayne Kirkvold, 81, resident of Baxter, Minn., passed away peacefully on Thursday, Dec.17, 2020, at Lakewood Health System Care Center in Staples, Minn.

Harlan was born on March 26, 1939 in Fergus Falls, Minn., to Maurice and Hazel Kirkvold. After graduating from Ashby High School, he served in the US Navy aboard the USS Intrepid from 1961-1965. He was united in marriage to Shirley Nelson on Oct. 20, 1962 in Underwood, Minn. After his honorable discharge from the Navy, the couple moved to Hibbing, Minn., where Harlan worked in the mining industry. His favorite hobbies were playing horseshoes, fishing, hunting, and woodworking.

Harlan is survived by his wife, Shirley Kirkvold of Baxter; sons, Scott (Debbie) Kirkvold of Brainerd, Minn., Steve (Lynne Mosiman) Kirkvold of Omaha, Neb.; grandchildren, Bryan (Ally) Kirkvold, of Maple Grove, Minn., Amber (Wade) Wink of Brainerd, Minn., Bradley (Morgan) Kirkvold of Lynwood, Wash., Brianna (Jared) Erickson of Cloquet, Minn., Emily Kirkvold of Lincoln, Neb., Naomi Kirkvold of Lincoln, Neb.; great-grandchildren, Arianna, Skyler, Brynnly, Berkley, Brekken, Stella, Saylor; brother-in-law, Sid Nelson; sisters-in-law, Louanne (John) Fronning, Connie (Kevin) DeKrey; many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

A private family graveside service will be held at Evergreen Cemetery in Brainerd, Minn.

Arrangements are with the Halvorson Taylor Funeral Home in Brainerd.

To plant a tree in memory of Harlan Kirkvold as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load entries