H. Ardella Barnes

Ardella Barnes, 90, Hibbing, formerly of Richland Center, Wis., died Monday, May 10, 2021, at home in Hibbing.
She was born Aug. 7, 1930, to Adelbert and Sara (Drake) Frost in Bagley, Minn. She married William Brown in the early 50s, had two daughters, and helped run the family dairy farm in Richland County. She moved to Richland Center in the 196’s and worked as a supervisor at O’Brien Brothers to support her young daughters. She was an active member of Peace United Methodist Church in Richland Center. She taught Sunday School, participated in various church circles, and helped with fund raisers for the church throughout her time there. The church is where she met Roger Barnes and married on Sept. 13, 1972. Roger and Ardella had many happy years fishing, camping, traveling, and spending time with family. She was a devout homemaker who enjoyed cooking, canning, baking and kept a tidy house. She made phenomenal bread, was an excellent seamstress and loved both vegetable and flower gardening. She always had a warm and welcoming home that smelled of fresh bread or cookies.
Ardella moved to Hibbing in 2016 after the death of her husband, Roger. Ardella resided at the Lee Center where she made many friends. The Lee Center offered her many opportunities to socialize and to engage in another favorite pastime which was card playing. Her many friends and especially her dear friend Amalia Scipioni made her years in Hibbing extremely enjoyable.
She is survived by her two daughters, Jackie (John) McHale, Hibbing, and Kathie (Dan) Samborski, Carmichael, Calif.; two step-children, David (Cherry) Barnes, Janesville, Wis., and Jean (Dan) Cole, Mesquite, Nev.; four grandchildren: Sarah McHale, Hibbing, Paul (Stefanie) McHale, St. Paul, Minn., Elisabeth (Luke Wohlwend) McHale, Minneapolis, Minn.,, and Zoe Samborski, Sacramento, Calif.; and three great-grandchildren, Jackson, John, and Joey McHale.
She was preceded in death by William F. Brown; Roger L. Barnes; parents, Adelbert and Sara; stepson, Bruce Barnes; and her brother, Roger Frost.
Ardelle’s family would like to send a sincere thank you to Rev. Andrew Petter and the Wesley United Methodist Church for their support and visits for Ardella during her time in Hibbing.
Funeral services for Ardella will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 19, at the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. The Rev. Andrew Petter will officiate.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral service at the funeral home on Wednesday.
Interment will be in Loyd Cemetery in Loyd, Wis., at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the charity of their choice.
Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit us at www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
