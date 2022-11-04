Gwendolyn M. Carlson
March 11, 1936—October 31, 2022
Gwendolyn M. Carlson, 86, of Big Lake, Minn., peacefully went to be with her Savior and heavenly family on Oct. 31, 2022, she was surrounded by her loving family at home.
Gwen was born on March 11, 1936, in Grey Eagle, Minn., the daughter of Harry and Dorace (Robideaux) Clark. Gwen married Myron Carlson on June 6,1964 in Little Falls, Minn. They settled in Hibbing, Minn., and were blessed with 3 children.
Gwen was a loving wife of 49 years, mother, grandmother, and a remarkable cook for family and friends, she also loved entertaining at home. She had the gift of composing poetry, a talented artist, creating pottery, painter and of course always the gardener of vegetable and flowers. She was self-employed as a licensed daycare provider and enjoyed being a caterer for local events.
Her servant attitude carried over when she joined the Order of Eastern Star Chapter #211 in Hibbing, held officer positions, and worked her way to Worthy Matron and served as a Grand Officer for the Grand Chapter of Minnesota. Her volunteer career included teaching Sunday school, active with Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts, Hibbing Band Parents, and the Hospital Auxiliary.
Gwen and Mike loved to travel, whether it be to their beloved cabin on Burnt Shanty Lake or the many trips abroad and throughout the states. Gwen and Mike were winter Texans for several years and enjoyed the warmth of the Texas sun and their winter friends as well.
Gwen relocated to Zimmerman, after Mike passed, then moved to Big Lake to live with her daughter, Cindy. She enjoyed playing cards at the senior center and made some dear friends there. She had a great sense of humor and enjoyed life to the fullest and cherished her time with family and friends.
Gwen is survived by children: Cindy Tawyea of Big Lake, Minn., Peter (Penny) Carlson of Kalamazoo, Mich., and Dean (Donna) Carlson of Hibbing; grandchildren: Samantha (Tom) Moder, Ray (Christa) Tawyea, Sarah Tawyea, Shane Carlson, Peter (Megan) Carlson, Devin (Josh) Carter, Dylan Carlson and Michael Carlson; great-grandchildren: Rylee, Elissa, Mason, Emily, Nick, Julia, Caitlyn, Elijah, Jack, Aleigha, Katerina, Mason, Logan and Marcella; siblings: Patricia Jackson, Herb (Kay) Clark, Harlan “Butch” (Marlene) Clark, Carol (Stan) Williams, Candace (Tim) Horton, along with many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Gwen was preceded in death by her dear husband of 49 years, Myron Carlson; siblings: Grace Sigford-Sharratt, Harriet Czech, Howard “Bud” Clark and Florence “Peggy” Clark; and grandson Jacob Ryan Tawyea.
The family expresses their gratitude and thanks to Triniti Homecare & Hospice of Elk River for their very supportive and compassionate care of their Mom in her final days.
Memorial service will be held on Friday, Nov. 11, at 2 p.m. in the First Memorial Funeral Chapel, 7835 Brooklyn Blvd, Brooklyn Park, Minn. A gathering time for family and friends will be held from 1:30 p.m. until the 2 p.m. service. Reception following service.
Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers to Shriners Hospital, Second Harvest Heartland Food Bank or Salvation Army.
There are no tears in heaven nor grief of any kind; I leave this final teardrop to those I’ve left behind. Though absent from the body, I’m present with the Lord: the joy of my salvation is now my full reward.
Family Services provided by the Cremation Society of Minnesota in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota. To share condolences online, please see www.cremationsocietyofmn.com.
