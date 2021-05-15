Gwendolyn Lou Alguire died Thursday, May 13, 2021, at Essentia Health-Miller Dwan Medical Center in Duluth.
She was born on Sept. 9, 1936, to William and Ada (Lund) Norine in Grantsburg, Wis. She grew up and attended Grantsburg High School, graduating from the class of 1954. She was united in marriage to Donald Alguire Jr. on Dec. 18, 1954. The couple moved to Aurora and later to Hoyt Lakes where they raised five children and remained the rest of their lives. Gwen attended Eveleth Vo-Tech School later in life to earn a degree as an LPN. She worked as a nurse’s aide and then as an LPN at White Community Hospital for over twenty years until her retirement. Gwen was very active in her children’s activities and volunteered as a Girl Scout Leader. She was a member of Faith Lutheran Church where she played the piano and organ. Music was her passion. She was a gifted musician having had the ability to play by ear. Gwen was a clarinetist in the Aurora City Band.
Survivors include her five daughters: Kim (Pamella Schultz) Welch, and Cheryl (Jen Moser) Alguire, both of rural Gilbert, Donna Hubbard of Hoyt Lakes, Lisa (Larry) Mineheine, and Melissa (Thomas) Plesha, both of Aurora; grandchildren: Tiffany Soderman, Erin (Erik) Sather, Brody (Kelly Clusiau) Welch, Andrew (Christy) Berndt, Jacob (Brooke Petinelli) Berndt, Joshua (Carrie ) Berndt, Joseph Newton, Dillon Newton, Adriana (Jared) Swartz, Haley Mineheine, Gabriel Mineheine, Grace Mineheine, and Jonathon and Jared Plesha; sixteen great-grandchildren; one brother, William Norine of Grantsburg, Wis.; a sister-in-law, Carol Benson; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald; a sister, Anna Marie Schultz; and her parents.
Funeral services for Gwendolyn will be 11 a.m. Thursday, May 20, at Faith Lutheran Church in Hoyt Lakes with Pastor Charles Barnes officiating.
A visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at the Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Aurora and will continue one hour prior to the service.
Gwen’s family kindly requests that all unvaccinated adults please wear a mask while indoors.
Interment will be in the Hoyt Lakes Memorial Cemetery.
