Gwendolyn L. Tibbetts, 83, longtime resident of Tower died Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, at Essentia Health – Virginia.
She was born July 1, 1938, in Wheeler, Texas, the daughter of Fredrick and Mary (Funston) Newberry. Gwen was united in marriage to William B. Tibbetts, Jr. on Aug. 27, 1958, on Nouasseur AFB, Morocco, Africa.
Gwen had an exceptionally big heart and took in and cared for several extended family members as her own. She worked as a Vault Manager at Fortune Bay for more than 20 years, she was also a Postal Employee in Cook and Tower for more than 20 years. Gwen’s passion was sewing, and she also enjoyed to cook, knit and crochet. Gwen loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Gwen is survived by her husband of nearly 63 years, Bill; children: William “Burny” (Shelly) Tibbetts of Britt, Minn., Belinda (Dave) Fazio of Lake Vermilion, Wiley Brandon Tibbetts of Vail, Ariz., and Shannon Tibbetts Kelly of Tower; brothers: Fredrick, Jr. “Hank” Newberry, Fred Newberry, and Richard Newberry; special friend: Stacy Tibbetts; 18 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; stepfather: Lonny Allen; brother: Don; and sister: Shirley.
A private celebration of Gwen’s life will be held at a later date.
Family services are provided by Bauman-Cron, a Bauman Family Funeral Home, in Virginia. To express condolences on-line please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
