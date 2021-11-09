Guy Anthony Gangl

Guy Anthony Gangl passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, at the age of 65.

Guy was born on Aug. 18, 1956, to Gerald “Tootsie” Gangl and Shirlee (Pakko) Gangl in Grand Rapids and was a lifelong resident of Nashwauk

In 1974 Guy married Cheryl “Lynne” Cochran and soon thereafter started their family welcoming their three sons Jake, Justin, and Joel in 1975, 1978, and 1980 respectively. Guy worked numerous jobs over the years, but spent most of his life as a production truck driver at National Steel/KeeTac. In his downtime he enjoyed hunting and fishing, playing guitar and harmonica, rock collecting, carving diamond willow canes and walking sticks, telling jokes and watching Jeopardy. He loved to play foosball and could often be found playing in tournaments in the local bars as well as down in Duluth and Superior. His biggest foosball accomplishments happened with his son Joel. Together they won two new foosball tables by winning the Hall of Fame Classic Table Playoff in Las Vegas, and took 2nd Place in the World Championships in Dallas. Guy is survived by his wife, Lynne; sons, Jake (Fianna), Justin, and Joel (Amber); grandchildren: Mara, Gavin, Josie, Jaxon, Jazmyn, Christian, Kaylynn, Ayden, and Justice; as well as numerous cousins and extended family.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his older brother, Jer; and his infant sister, Terri.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17, with visitation one hour prior to the service at 10 a.m. at Dougherty Funeral Home in Hibbing

Please visit our website at www.doughertyofhibbing.com to leave a message of condolence.

To send flowers to the family of Guy Gangl, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
3
1

Service information

Nov 17
Visitation
Wednesday, November 17, 2021
10:00AM-11:00AM
Dougherty Funeral Home Hibbing
2615 First Avenue
Hibbing, MN 55746
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Nov 17
Funeral Service
Wednesday, November 17, 2021
11:00AM
Dougherty Funeral Home Hibbing
2615 First Avenue
Hibbing, MN 55746
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.

Tags

Load entries