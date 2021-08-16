Guy Allan Sarazine, 58, of Chisholm, Minn., passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, at Sanford Health, N.D.
Guy was born to Raymond and Kathleen (Martinson) Sarazine on Aug. 12, 1962, in Cook, Minn. Guy attended school in Chisholm, Minn.
Guy loved everything country. He loved country music, his guitar, and his cowboy boots and cowboy hat. He enjoyed Friday night dances and recreation, Karaoke, and playing ball. He also enjoyed a good apple and his morning coffee. Above all, he loved visits from his mama, brothers, and other family and friends.
Guy was preceded in death by his father, Raymond; and grandparents, Roger and Virginia Martinson and Leo and Elizabeth Sarazine.
Guy is survived by his mother, Kathleen; brothers, Nathan (Roni) Sarazine, Craig Sarazine, Stephen (Carrie) Sarazine, and Todd (Christine) Sarazine; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.
A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 25, at 11 a.m., at Mlaker Funeral Home, Cook, Minn.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.
