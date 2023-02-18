Gretchen Y. Hall

Gretchen Y. (Engberg) Hall age 75 of Eveleth, Minn., died unexpectedly on February 10, 2023, at Essentia Health in Virginia, MN.
She was born in Bemidji, Minn., on June 11, 1947, to Stanley and Sylvia Engberg.
She was a wonderful loving mom, grandma and great grandma. She enjoyed spending time with her family, cooking, baking, crafting and she put many hours in on her puzzles.
She will be missed by her family and the many friends she made throughout her lifetime.
She is survived by her husband of 50 years John; daughters, Tara (Mike Noland) Persons, Trisha (Neal) Pawlikowski; grandchildren, Aubrianna (Joe Jensen) Persons, Neal Jr. (Chelsey) Pawlikowski, Macy Vaughn, Shelby (Gabe Tornow) Persons and Bensyn Noland; great-grandchildren, Skylar and Mikko Vaughn and Karson Jensen; brother, Terry (Julie) Enberg; sisters, Karen (Darren) Cisneros, Kimberly Wathen and brothers in-law, Jerry and Jeff. She is also survived by her nieces and nephews, extended family and many dear life-long friends.
Gretchen was preceded in death by her parents, Stanley, Sylvia and stepdad, Lee Stomberg; in-laws, Alvey and Lorna Hall; sister in-law, Addy Hall and brother in-law, James Wathen.
As per Gretchen’s wishes, no funeral service will be held. A graveside service for interment of ashes ceremony will be held at a later date.
