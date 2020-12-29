Gregory Nels Walsh, of Hibbing, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, at his residence at the age of 70 years old.
Gregory was born on June 8, 1950, along with his twin brother, Gary (deceased) to Joseph and Jenny (Norstrom) in Hibbing. He graduated from Hibbing High School and then attended Hibbing Community College for drafting. Following school, he worked for the State of MN-DNR as a Mining Aide Intermediate until his retirement.
Gregory enjoyed going to the movie theaters, watching the MN Twins and Vikings, playing guitar and collecting coins and stamps. He especially loved being around his grandchildren.
Grateful for having had the the privilege of sharing his life are his wife of 32 years, Ledy Walsh; brother, Joseph (Mary) Walsh of Tacoma, Wash.; two children, John Walsh and Liane (Vincent) Mundell; two nieces, Trisha (Luke) Merwin and son, Tatum, and Cherí (Jake) Merwin, and children, Reagan and Asher; and five grandchildren, Aiden, Myles, Lexi, Aubree, and Liam.
Gregory was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Jenny; and twin brother, Gary.
He will be greatly missed by everyone who knew him.
A Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020 at Range Funeral Home in Hibbing with visitation beginning at 10:30 a.m. Pastor Rod Tuomi will officiate.
Burial will be at Maple Hill Cemetery.
Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Hibbing. To sign the online guest book or send condolences visit www.rangefuneralhomes.com.
