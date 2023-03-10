Gregory Matthew Marincel, 69, of Virginia, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 6, 2023, at Essentia Health in Virginia.
He was born May 14, 1953, in Virginia to George M. and Elizabeth (Spehar) Marincel. Places of employment included the CWDC, Range Center, and most recently East Range DAC. He enjoyed the many friends made at each place.
Greg is survived by his siblings: Elizabeth Jacobs of Wyoming, Frances (Howard) Maki of Duluth, Mary (Roger) Peterson of Virginia, Geralyn (Lon) Juergens of Mounds View, and George (Barbara) Marincel of Brooklyn Park; his housemates: Elaine, Debbie, and Al; many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and brother-in-law, David Jacobs.
The family is deeply grateful for the 25 years of compassionate love and care Greg received at his home at DRCC Northside including Connie Smith, Program Director, and the many support staff. Heartfelt thanks also to Essentia Health Virginia Hospital and Fairview Range Medical Center, Hibbing for excellent and compassionate medical care in the last several weeks.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, March 11, 2023, 11:00 a.m. Mass with visitation one hour prior, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, Virginia Celebrant will be Fr. Brandon Moravitz. Spring burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery in Virginia.
Arrangements by Range Funeral Home in Virginia. To sign the online guestbook or to send condolences, please visit rangefuneralhomes.com
