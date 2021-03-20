Gregory Joseph Banashak, 58, of Chisholm, passed away Thursday, March 18, 2021, after a short battle with cancer.

He was born in Minneapolis on Oct. 9, 1962, to Stanley and Florence Banashak. Greg took pride in his gardening and remodeling projects. He loved to bike and play with the family dogs, Digger, Murphy, etc.

Greg is survived by his sister, Vicki Radotich; brother, Mark Banashak; aunts, Vicky Sandback, Ruthie Birdsall, including a special aunt, Peggy Sandback; nephews, Nicholas and Michael Radotich; and many cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Private graveside services will be held at a later date at the Chisholm Cemetery.

Arrangements are entrusted to Rupp Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Chisholm. To sign the guest book online and leave a memorial message please visit: www.ruppfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Gregory Banashak as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load entries