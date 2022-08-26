Gregory J. Kezele

Gregory Joseph Kezele, age 71, of Hudson, Wis., formerly from the Iron Range, passed away Aug. 22, 2022, at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis.

Greg was born on Oct. 25, 1950, in Grand Rapids, Minn., to Joseph and Marcella (Kasper) Kezele. He graduated from Nashwauk-Keewatin High School and earned a Bachelor’s degree in Education from Bemidji State University. Greg was united in marriage to Mary Brown on Nov. 24, 1972, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Keewatin. Having been married on the day after Thanksgiving, Greg continued to recognize the day after Thanksgiving as their anniversary. The couple was blessed with a daughter, Elissa who he loved and cherished. Greg discovered his passion for helping people and became an advocate and counselor for people with disabilities. He later owned and successfully operated multiple Subway restaurants. Greg truly loved being outdoors and enjoyed spending his time hunting with his grandson and dog, fishing, and camping with his family. He cherished the memories shared with his granddaughter of taking her to parks and playgrounds when she was little. Greg was fond of animals and cherished the companionship of his dogs, Maggie for hunting, and Bella for cuddles.

