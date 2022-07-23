Gregory ‘Greg’ Russell Clark

Gregory “Greg” Russell Clark, age 75, of Bloomington, formerly of Hibbing, passed away Tuesday, July 19, 2022, after a courageous battle with cancer. Greg served in the Army over three years with overseas duties in Germany. He worked at Hibbing Taconite as a diesel mechanic for close to 30 years. He was an avid bowler in Hibbing and Bloomington. Greg loved to help others and that shone through with his years of volunteer service with the Salvation Army kitchen. He was a member of First Lutheran Church, DAV, VFW, and American Legion. Greg was a loving papa to his special granddaughter Caroline. They loved to watch SpongeBob SquarePants on papa’s big chair and the two of them would laugh and laugh. Greg also loved his dog Brandy, who provided companionship in a way only dogs can.

Survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Candace “Candy”; daughter, Kamie (Matthew) Moen; favorite granddaughter, Caroline Moen; loyal dog, Brandy; mother-in-law, Shirley Poirier; sisters-in-law; Judy Gonzalez, Chery (Harry) Brumbaugh and Kay Ranger; numerous nieces and nephews, extended family, and friends.

