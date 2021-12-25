Gregory Eugene Egerdahl Sr.

Gregory E. Egerdahl Sr., 68, lifelong resident of Nashwauk, died Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, at Havenwood Care Center in Bemidji, Minn.
He was born May 6, 1953, to Anthony and Louise (Bertram) Egerdahl in Grand Rapids, Minn. He was employed as a mechanic for Itasca County. Gregory was a member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Hibbing, and a proud AA member. Gregory was an extremely hard worker who was mechanically inclined. He loved music, putzing on the piano, and enjoyed spending time with his family.
Gregory is survived by his mother, Louise Coady, Buhl, Minn.; three children, Gregory J. Egerdahl Jr., Grand Rapids, the twins, Christina (Lucas) Darlow, Keewatin, Minn., and Michael (Ashley) Egerdahl, Bemidji; two siblings, Deborah Egerdahl, Minneapolis, Minn., and Doug (Liz) Egerdahl, Hibbing; five grandchildren: Reed and Rowan Darlow, and Landon, Grayson, and Miralynn Egerdahl; along with many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Anthony Egerdahl; wife, Jane Marie Egerdahl in 2008; and his brother, John “Skip” Egerdahl.
Funeral services for Gregory will be at 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, at the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. Deacon Richard Johnston will officiate.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral service at the funeral home on Monday.
Interment will be in Nashwauk Cemetery in Nashwauk.
Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit us at www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
