Gregory E. Gilman, 45, beloved son, brother, and uncle went to be with the Lord on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, after complications from a seizure.
Greg was born on Jan. 16, 1975, and attended Chisholm Schools and graduated in 1993. He obtained his EMT while in high school and worked with the Chisholm Ambulance service and other ambulance services through his college years. He attended Hibbing Community College, Bethel University, and Mankato State University.
Greg’s religion was very important to him and he was connected with thousands of people throughout the world, sharing his faith through his Matthew 24 Ministries Group, and Praise and Worship Group, both of which he founded.
He enjoyed many activities such as ministries, hunting, and political activities. Greg was very social and he loved meeting new people. He would start a conversation with new people and would talk to them like a lifelong friend. Greg loved all animals, especially his beloved dog, Bella.
Greg is survived by his parents, Gene and Mary Jane Gilman; beloved dog, Bella; sister and brother-in-law, Lauri and Ryan Appleby; sister, Lisa Gilman; nephew, Tony Oberstar, his fiancé, Reggie Machado; brother-in-law, Eric Rarama; aunt and godmother, Elaine Segan; aunt, Jan Juneau; great aunt, Lorraine Novak; many cousins; and his very special pets.
Greg was preceded in death by his wife, Grayce Gilman; maternal grandparents, Helen and James Segan; paternal grandparents, Dorothy and Harold Benedict, Eugene Gilman; and Greg’s special dogs, Pooh and Molly.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, October 5, at Chisholm Assembly of God, Chisholm, with Pastor Micah Reed officiating.
Visitation will be one hour before service at the church.
Interment will be in Chisholm Cemetery.
Arrangements are entrusted to Rupp Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Chisholm. To sign the guest book online and leave a memorial message please visit: www.ruppfuneralhome.com.
