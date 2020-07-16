Gregory Dean Olson, 57 of Keewatin, Minn., died unexpectedly on July 14, 2020, at his home.
He loved fishing, watching NASCAR and spending time with his daughter and grandsons. Gregory worked with his dad at Olson’s Body Shop and Salvage Inc. in Keewatin for over 30 years as an auto repair mechanic.
Greg is survived by his mother, Bonnie Olson of Oklee, Minn.; brother, Alan (Nancy) Olson of Oklee; sister, Roberta (Gary) Vad of Keewatin; daughter, Danielle (Michael) Gangl of Hibbing; grandsons, Addison and Carson; aunts, Lillian Myrum of Keewatin, Jeanette Olson of Hibbing and Susan Olson of Keewatin; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Olson; and uncles, Milton Olson, Donald Olson and Selmer Myrum.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 21, at the Dougherty Funeral Home.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday, July 20, at the Dougherty Funeral Home in Hibbing and for one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Tuesday.
Interment will follow the service at the Maple Hill Cemetery in Hibbing.
Arrangements are with Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. Visit our website at www.doughertyofhibbing.com to leave a message of condolence.
