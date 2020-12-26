Gregory Andrew Perpich

Gregory was born on Aug. 31, 1964, in Chisholm, Minn. He was the second of two children born to Ella Johnson-Lindemoen Perpich. By age four, he knew the alphabet, phonics, and was becoming an avid reader. He was also an abstract thinker who had learned proper and articulate speech. His early life and learning were blessed by a caring and exceptional teacher by the name of Ted Bogda. Thanks in part to this teacher and the tutoring of his mother he became a whiz at math and loved to learn.
Among his early accomplishments was the fact that he had started preschool at age four and memorized and recited the Lord’s Prayer at the Christmas program that year. By 1994 Gregory had memorized all the books of the Bible and he recited them without any mistakes on Teacher Appreciation Sunday and he could also spell them all. He loved his Lord Jesus and never wanted Sunday School to end.
In 1978 Gregory moved with his mother to Arizona where he graduated from Chandler High School in 1986. Later Gregory completed a class at Mesa Community College in computer keyboarding. In 1988, Gregory completed all the necessary requirements and earned the rank of an Eagle Scout.
Gregory also had the gift of harmony and had enjoyed his time in the Sunday School Choir. Gregory also loved to dance, especially polkas and waltzes. Gregory was described by his mother as the best son a mother could ever have.
He loved to travel and go sight-seeing. He especially enjoyed his trip to the Black Hills and time spent at their family cabin in Minnesota.
During the last several years of Gregory’s life he lost his ability to walk and really missed his polka dancing to the point of shedding tears. He handled his adversity with extraordinary grace, peace, and patience. Gregory always ended his prayers “In Jesus Most Holy Name, Amen”.
When he was finally diagnosed correctly, with proper treatment, he started to improve. Then medical obstacles happened which caused a setback. Gregory died on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020.
He is survived by his devoted mother (and caregiver) Ella; and his sister, Betty of Chisholm; his uncle, Dr. Joseph Perpich (Cathy), Maryland; cousins: Kristen, Gail, John, Marilyn and Mike; his nephew, Geo Meados; and Geo’s father, Dan Meados; caregivers Joyce, Patty, Maria, Darlene, Barbara, and Becky – who always refers to Gregory as her “Sunshine.”
Thanks be to God for the life and memory of Gregory Perpich.
Funeral arrangements are with Sonoran Skies Mortuary.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.