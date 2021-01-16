Graham William Grilley of Orr, Minn., was born April 11, 1936, in New Ulm, Minn., to William and Ellen (Zick) Grilley. He grew up in Barnes, Wis., graduating from Drummond High School. After graduation, he moved to Orr, Minn., to work at Wally’s Auto Service. He was drafted into the Army in 1959 serving two plus years. He also married Marilyn Poppy in 1959 in St. Paul, Minn. He was a great mechanic, loved plowing snow and grading roads. He also installed septic systems and some of the first outside wood burning stoves in the area. He had a love of the trains all his life and had a model train lay-out that was never finished. He was a lifelong member of the Twin Cities Model Railroad Club and enjoyed getting down there to “play” as often as possible. Graham was a proud member of the American Legion Post 480 Honor Guard of Orr.
Graham is survived by his wife, Marilyn; his two daughters, Cheri (Bill) Carter of Orr, and Michelle (Brad) Kropp of Logan, Utah; four favorite grandchildren: Laura (Jeff) Julkowski of Orr, Christina (Nick) Reichter of St. Paul, Amy Kropp and Christopher Kropp of Logan, Utah; great-granddaughters “his two little girls,” Chesney and Harley Julkowski of Orr; brother, Ronald (Delores) Grilley; sisters, Anita (Richard) Rauwolf of Barnes, Wis., and Sandra Hanzlik of Poway, Calif.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother and sister-in-law, Leonard and Ruth Grilley; and brother-in-law, Bill Hanzlik.
The family would like to thank the Orr Ambulance for their speedy response and the Cook Care Center for taking such good care of Graham while he was there.
There will be a Celebration of Life in the spring/summer of 2021.
