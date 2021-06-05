Graham W. Grilley

A Celebration of Life for Graham W. Grilley of Orr, Minn., will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 12, at the Orr American Legion.

Military Honors will be accorded by Cook VFW Honor Guard Post 1757 and the Orr American Legion Honor Guard Post 480.

Services by Mlaker Funeral Home.

